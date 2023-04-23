Warriors make surprising decision with Draymond Green for Game 4

The Golden State Warriors played well without Draymond Green in their Game 3 win over the Sacramento Kings, and the performance has inspired a significant lineup change.

Green will come off the bench in Game 4 on Sunday, according to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The former Defensive Player of the Year was one of the ones who was in favor of the change and discussed it with head coach Steve Kerr.

The suggestion of coming off the bench was in part from Draymond Green, who had a conversation about it with Steve Kerr on Saturday, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. https://t.co/ztsjjF51QB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2023

Green has not come off the bench in a playoff game since 2014. The thinking for the Warriors is that they can split up some of their non-shooters and space the floor better, which is something they did effectively in their 114-97 win on Thursday. Golden State lost the first two games of the series.

Green was suspended one game for stomping on Kings big man Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 (video here). The NBA said his history as a repeat offender factored into the decision. Green made it clear he disagrees with that explanation.