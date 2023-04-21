Draymond Green speaks out on his podcast about suspension

Draymond Green is providing the podcast content that everybody wants to hear right now.

Speaking on the latest episode of his self-titled show for The Volume, the Golden State Warriors forward Green addressed his suspension from Game 3 of his team’s playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. Green drew the one-game ban for stomping on Kings big man Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 (video here).

“I never knew you could be suspended for a flagrant 2 that happened seven years ago,” Green said. “I also didn’t know that you could get suspended for interacting with a crowd that’s flipping you double-birds.”

Green also added that it was “crushing” that he could not be out there with his team for Game 3. Here is the full clip.

Full episode: https://t.co/HRrAzAkD1A

The ex-All-Star Green is referencing the incident from the 2016 NBA Finals when he struck LeBron James in the groin and got himself suspended for a pivotal game of the series (which the Warriors eventually lost). He was also hinting at his fiery moment with the Kings crowd after stomping on Sabonis.

The Warriors were not rattled by Green’s absence and won Game 3 at home 114-97 to bring the series to 2-1 in Sacramento’s favor. But an NBA executive came out and said that there were several factors that led to the decision to suspend Green. Clearly, Green himself disagrees with that reasoning.