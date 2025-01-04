Heat facing grievance over ‘excessive’ Jimmy Butler suspension

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) was not happy with the Miami Heat over the team’s punishment imposed on Jimmy Butler.

On Friday, the Heat hit Butler with a 7-game suspension just a day after the All-Star forward requested for a trade. Miami cited “multiple instances” of “conduct detrimental to the team” as the reason behind the lengthy suspension. You can read the Heat’s full statement here.

The NBPA released a statement of their own Friday, calling the length of Butler’s suspension “excessive and inappropriate.” The Players Association also revealed its intention to file a formal grievance against the Heat front office.

“The 7-game suspension imposed tonight by the Miami Heat on Jimmy Butler is excessive and inappropriate,” the NBPA posted on X. “And we intend to file a grievance challenging the discipline.”

The suspension will cost Butler $346,543 per game, which totals about $2.35 million in lost wages.

Butler has been vocal about losing his sense of “joy” in basketball while playing for the Heat this season. He has not been subtle at all about how dissatisfaction in Miami. But it remains unclear what Butler may have done behind closed doors to warrant such a lengthy suspension.

With bad blood seeming to exist between Butler and the Heat front office, it’s only fair for the NBPA to challenge the suspension.