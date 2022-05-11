Warriors GM had funny message for Mike Brown before Game 4

Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown has been pressed into duty as acting head coach after Steve Kerr tested positive for Covid-19. That means he is putting something of a perfect record on the line every game, and Warriors GM Bob Myers is not shy about offering the reminder.

Myers relayed a story in an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” about how he piled some extra pressure on Brown before Monday’s game. After Kerr’s positive test, Myers sought out Brown and issued a gentle reminder of the stakes the acting coach faced.

“I tapped Mike Brown on the shoulder and said, ‘Don’t lose. You haven’t lost yet,'” Myers said, via Alex Espinoza of 95.7 The Game. “Mike’s 12-0.”

No pressure right before tipoff, right? Brown coached the Warriors in the first 11 games of the 2017 playoffs as Kerr recuperated from back surgery. Brown went 11-0 in those games, and also won Monday to keep his perfect playoff record as interim coach intact.

Brown will coach the Warriors again on Wednesday, once again putting that flawless record to the test. If anything, there’s even more pressure. Every game could be Brown’s last as a Golden State stand-in depending on how things go, since he’ll be handling another head coaching job starting next season.