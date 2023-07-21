 Skip to main content
Warriors linked to ex-20-ppg scorer

July 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Steve Kerr in a blue warmup jacket

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

After acquiring Chris Paul this offseason, the Golden State Warriors could be bringing in another player who is nearly as old.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday that the Warriors are among the teams expected to show interest in veteran scoring forward Rudy Gay. The Warriors were the first team mentioned by Scotto. But he also names the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans as other teams with potential interest in Gay, who was recently waived by the young Oklahoma City Thunder.

The former lottery pick Gay is 36 years old now and didn’t get much of an opportunity last season with the Utah Jazz (5.2 points in 14.6 minutes per game). But he has multiple 20-ppg seasons under his belt and can still pack some offensive punch off the bench.

Golden State may be the best fit for Gay. They just lost Donte DiVincenzo in free agency and traded away Jordan Poole, leaving the roster without many quality second-unit scorers. Particularly if the Warriors follow through on their expected plan for Paul, Gay could fit like a glove with them.

