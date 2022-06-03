Warriors get meme treatment for fourth-quarter collapse in Game 1 of Finals

Just when it looked like they were about to cruise to victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors suddenly seemed to get their talent stolen by the Monstars.

The Warriors got off to a solid start in Thursday’s opener against the Boston Celtics, as star player Stephen Curry poured in six triples in the first quarter. The third period was even better for Golden State, as they outscored Boston 38-24 to open up a 12-point lead heading into the final frame. But the fourth quarter was where the ceiling abruptly caved in at Chase Center.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Warriors had lost by 12 points (120-108). It was a stunning 24-point swing as the Celtics stole Game 1 on the road. Boston hit nine 3s in the fourth quarter alone, and Golden State went frigid, going almost five minutes without scoring at one point. It was as if the Warriors had suddenly hit an iceberg and gone down like the Titanic.

The baffling collapse led to Golden State getting the meme treatment on Twitter. Here were some of the most savage posts.

Warriors in the 4th pic.twitter.com/OsgM56r2sJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2022

We really witnessing the Warriors look like the 2012 Charlotte Bobcats in the last 5 minutes of the game — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 3, 2022

Warriors in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/1npcmEJxxb — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 3, 2022

Golden State third quarter vs. Golden State fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/Hl3TEjDtup — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) June 3, 2022

Al Horford leads the Boston Celtics to a Game 1 W #NBAFinals 26 Points

6 Rebounds

3 Assists

9/12 FG

6/8 3PM pic.twitter.com/dPqK33iJWk — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) June 3, 2022

The Warriors’ loss was their first of the postseason at home. Meanwhile, the Celtics, who entered play on Thursday with zero combined games of Finals experience on the roster, tied the NBA Finals record for biggest point differential in a quarter with their plus-24 in the fourth.

Golden State probably shouldn’t panic since they looked pretty darn good through three quarters and hit 19 three-pointers as a team. But losing their homecourt advantage in a game that they were well-rested for and in which Celtics star Jayson Tatum shot just 3-for-17 is obviously concerning. There were definitely many upset sports bettors over Thursday’s result as well.