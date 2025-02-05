Warriors have a new top trade target

The Golden State Warriors are desperate to add another star to their roster prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and they appear to have settled on a new top target.

The Warriors have given up on their pursuit of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, according to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the same, while adding that the Warriors have once again turned their attention to Miami’s Jimmy Butler as their primary focus.

The Warriors have now shifted their trade focus to acquiring Jimmy Butler, @TheSteinLine has learned, after abandoning the pursuit of Kevin Durant. Durant's strong reservations about a Warriors return, first reported here, sent them in a new direction: https://t.co/bd3NQ89Jbu https://t.co/YK1Cosc3xD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2025

This information comes after earlier reports suggested Durant was adamantly opposed to the idea of a return to the Warriors. That makes a pivot to Butler somewhat confusing, as the Heat forward has indicated that he, too, would not be interested in a long-term agreement with Golden State. There is also the risk that Butler could opt into his $52.4 million player option for next season, creating another problem for the Warriors.

Amick and Slater did add in their report that the Warriors would target secondary targets like Nikola Vucevic or Brandon Ingram if they fail to land Butler. Those targets would be less expensive, but would not necessarily be the sort of impact moves the Warriors appear to be seeking.

The Warriors have been swinging for the fences in the lead-up to the deadline. Durant represented their most ambitious target, but they are said to have checked in on another huge name as they try to find a second star to pair with Stephen Curry.