Kevin Durant’s stance on trade to Warriors revealed

The Golden State Warriors have interest in bringing Kevin Durant back to the team in a trade. We now know whether Durant is as interested in that outcome as the Warriors are.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported Wednesday that Durant has “serious reservations” about returning to Golden State. ESPN’s Shams Charania went even further, reporting that Durant has “no desire” to return to the Warriors. That stance raises questions about whether the Warriors will continue to pursue such a deal.

“Sources tell me that Durant has no desire in a reunion with the Warriors. He does not want to go back to the Warriors,” Charania reported on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

As Golden State pursues Phoenix's Kevin Durant, the two-time Warriors NBA Finals MVP has no desire in a reunion and does not want to go back. Reporting for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/tNeTzw2gCf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2025

Durant has no ability to block a trade if the Suns decided to pull the trigger. He is signed through next season, so any team that did make a move for Durant would be getting him for a season and a half with no guarantees of anything beyond that. The Suns and Warriors could choose to look past Durant’s objections, but the Warriors in particular would have to ask themselves if it is worth giving up significant pieces to bring in a player who does not want to be there.

The Warriors had been cited as one of the most aggressive teams on the market trying to land Durant if the Suns do trade him. It is not clear if there is anywhere Durant would actually want to go, but at least two other teams are said to have looked into a trade as well.

Durant played three seasons with Golden State and won two NBA titles there. He departed via free agency in 2019, and has admitted there were some issues with at least one of his former teammates.

The 36-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level this season. He has averaged 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, and would be a massive acquisition for any team.