Warriors owner Joe Lacob has new boast about team

The Golden State Warriors are looking mighty again, and that also means that owner Joe Lacob is flexing his muscles again.

Lacob appeared this week on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” and said that the Warriors were “back” amid their red-hot start to the season.

“I mean, it’s back, baby!” said Lacob, per CBS Sports. “That’s all I can say. We’re back! And it’s exciting. And you can feel it. This feels like 2014-15 to me. And I think it does to a lot of other people, too.

“We’ve got a really unique team, very deep,” he added. “We’ve got all the passing going on, all the ball movement, the Steve Kerr system, everything’s feeling good. We just need to keep the injuries away and continue to do it.”

Of course, there is nothing wrong with Lacob being excited about his team. He has spent the necessary amount to compete, dipping well into the luxury tax to build a well-rounded roster. The Warriors have also done quite well to develop younger guys like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II to complement homegrown stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

The result is an NBA-best 10-1 record for Golden State so far, despite Klay Thompson and James Wiseman having yet to play a single minute this year. You know that the Warriors are officially back too when Lacob starts talking his talk in the media, as is the time-honored tradition.

