Warriors announce huge news about Andre Iguodala

The Golden State Warriors are bestowing the ultimate honor on one of the key players from the Steph Curry era.

The Warriors announced Tuesday that 19-year NBA veteran Andre Iguodala will have his No. 9 jersey retired by the franchise. The ceremony is scheduled for February 23rd when Klay Thompson also returns to the building as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

The team shared the news with a 2-minute tribute video posted on X.

A lasting legacy. Iguodala, number 9. Forever in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/QRQbRxkifS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 28, 2025

“[Andre Iguodala] was the perfect player and person at the perfect time for our team,” Warriors team owner Joe Lacob said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “The sacrifice he made in coming off the bench in 2014, sent a message that he came here to help us do one thing: win. The proof is in the rafters and his number belongs alongside the banners he helped us raise.”

The Warriors were coming off a 51-win season, their best record in nearly four decades, when Iguodala joined the team in 2014. The Iguodala signing helped push Golden State from a plucky playoff threat to a bona fide contender.

The former All-Star never once averaged double-digit points in his eight seasons with the Warriors. The veteran served as an ultimate utility player capable of filling any hole Golden State needed him to.

Iguodala averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 452 games played for the Warriors. His crowning achievement was winning NBA Finals MVP during his team’s first title in the Curry era — one of Iggy’s four championships.