Warriors ‘very unlikely’ to trade for Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons

Golden State Warriors fans who are dreaming of a big Bradley Beal or Ben Simmons addition can keep dreaming.

There has been some chatter that the Warriors have been interested in big-name players. A June rumor suggested the Warriors were interested in trading for Simmons. There was talk a few weeks ago that they were considering a run at Damian Lillard. Then last week a rumor said they were considering a trade for Beal.

All the stories are fun for reading and to get fans excited. But they may not be reflective of reality.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater that any of those huge moves are “very unlikely” to happen.

“It’s very unlikely, I’ve said that we’re not going to trade for anybody that people are expecting,” Lacob told Slater. “Very unlikely. It’s not impossible. But if it was going to be somebody, it was going to be somebody really great. It was going to be a big trade. It’s unlikely.”

The point is, Warriors fans should get used to expecting the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to continue leading the team. They don’t have a ton to offer those teams to pry away a star player, though that doesn’t mean such an acquisition would be impossible.

After failing to qualify for the Orlando Bubble last year, the Warriors got an MVP-like run from Curry to help them finish above .500. Golden State’s run of dominance may be over, but they’re going to continue exploring all options to get better.