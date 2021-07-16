Wes Unseld Jr. expected to become Wizards’ head coach

The Washington Wizards are sticking with a familiar name when it comes to their next head coach.

The team is offering Wes Unseld Jr. its head coach job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The two sides are expected to begin contract talks on Saturday that will likely result in a deal.

Unseld Jr. is the son of the late Wes Unseld Sr., a Hall of Famer. He has recently worked as an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets. Unseld Jr. has previous experience with the franchise; he was originally hired by his father out of college to begin working in the team’s front office as a scout. Unseld Sr. played, coached, and later worked in the front office for Washington’s franchise.

Unseld Jr. will be replacing Scott Brooks as the Wizards’ head coach. This will be his first head coach job.