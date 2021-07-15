Report: Wes Unseld Jr. remains favorite to land Wizards job

The Washington Wizards are closing in on hiring a new head coach, and Wes Unseld Jr. remains the favorite to land the job.

Unseld has established himself as the leader among those who remain in contention for the Wizards job, according to Fred Katz and Shams Charania of The Athletic. Other finalists include Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, who are both assistant coaches with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Unseld is currently the associate head coach with the Denver Nuggets. He is the son of the late Wes Unseld Sr., a Hall of Famer who played for and coached the then-Washington Bullets. Unseld Sr. hired his son out of college to begin working in the team’s front office as a scout. Unseld Jr. eventually left for the Golden State Warriors. He also worked as an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic prior to landing in Denver.

Jamahl Mosley was also viewed as a top contender for the Wizards job, but he was hired as the head coach of the Orlando Magic.