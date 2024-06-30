Top Western contender reportedly eyeing Russell Westbrook in trade

Russell Westbrook recently agreed to return to the LA Clippers for another year, but he may end up being redirected to a different Western Conference team instead.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Clippers are “actively” working to trade the ex-MVP guard Westbrook. Charania further adds that the Denver Nuggets and Westbrook share mutual interest with regard to a potential trade.

The nine-time All-Star Westbrook, 35, recently picked up his $4 million player option to return to the Clippers. But that now looks like more of a business move rather than a desire to actually continue their partnership. Westbrook performed admirably over his one-and-a-half seasons with the Clippers but seems at this point to have worn out his welcome, especially amid rumors that he took his benching poorly this past season.

Coming off a second-round defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets have a newfound need in their backcourt. Their starting 2 guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a free agent (and may be inching closer to an inevitable exit). Nuggets backup point guard Reggie Jackson was also just traded to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a salary dump.

Playing behind starter Jamal Murray, Westbrook might fit in well in Denver alongside high-IQ players such as Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon. While he has had prominent dust-ups with Nuggets fans in the past, Westbrook could now improbably end up with the 2023 NBA champions.