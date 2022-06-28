 Skip to main content
Report: John Wall to sign with Western Conference contender

June 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
John Wall looking on

Nov 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) walks on the court after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall has reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets and is set to become a free agent. But the veteran guard appears to have already chosen his new home.

Wall is planning to sign with the LA Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Other teams have interest in Wall, but Woj says the guard intends to join the Clippers.

Wall was set to make $47 million this season. He agreed to accept $6.5 million less from the Rockets in order to become a free agent. Wall can end up making his original contract money if he signs for the taxpayers’ mid-level exception, which is around $6.5 million.

Wall, 31, sat out all of last season. He missed all of the 2019-2020 while receovering from heel and Achilles surgeries. The former Wizards star has only played in 40 games over the last three seasons. He averaged 20.6 points per game in those 40 contests.

