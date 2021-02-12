Here is what Derrick Rose told Dwane Casey when requesting a trade

Derrick Rose was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the New York Knicks over the weekend at his request. In a recent interview, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey shared what Rose told him when requesting a trade.

According to Casey, the two had an honest conversation regarding Rose’s desires. The veteran guard told Casey he didn’t have many miles left in his legs and that he was hoping to spend the rest of the season on a team with a team closer to the playoffs.

Days before his trade to the Knicks, Derrick Rose told Dwane Casey: “Coach, I’ve only got so many miles left in my legs. I want to make sure I go to a situation where I may have a chance to make the playoffs this year.” More here, via @SiriusXMNBA: https://t.co/Jgmlnakgxx — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 11, 2021

Detroit has the worst record in the East at 6-19. The Knicks are 11-15 and not exactly a juggernaut, though they are in contention for a lower playoff seed in the East.

Rose also has a history with Tom Thibodeau and wanted to reunite with him.

Rose, 32, had 14 points in the Knicks’ loss to the Heat on Tuesday, his first game with the team this season.