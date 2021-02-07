Derrick Rose traded to Knicks from Pistons

The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks have been discussing a trade for Derrick Rose, and the two sides are on the verge of an agreement.

Rose is expected to be traded to the Knicks, according to Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Rose, who is in his second season with Detroit, has not played since Jan. 30. The Pistons are committed to playing some of their younger players and recently agreed that trading Rose would be best for both sides.

The 32-year-old guard is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game off the bench for the Pistons this season. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a long history with Rose, having coached the ex-MVP on both the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thibodeau has coached the 13-year NBA veteran Rose for a total of seven of those years.

Rose also played for the Knicks in the 2017-18 campaign. The possibility of him reuniting with Thibodeau on the Knicks has been mentioned the last few weeks.