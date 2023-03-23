 Skip to main content
Report reveals when LeBron James could return from foot injury

March 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has been sidelined for nearly a month with a foot injury, and there is reportedly growing optimism that he could return before the end of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday announced that James has resumed on-court activities on a “gradual basketball movement progression.” No specific timeline was given for when he might return.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron is hoping to play in the final few games of the regular season.

The Lakers entered Thursday clinging to the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which is the final postseason spot. They have just a half-game lead over both the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans following their win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

James has not played since he suffered a foot injury on Feb. 26. Lakers coach Darvin Ham recently offered an optimistic update about LeBron, but the team has not placed a timeline on the 38-year-old’s recovery. The Lakers need LeBron back on the court as quickly as possibly as they fight for a playoff spot.

