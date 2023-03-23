Report reveals when LeBron James could return from foot injury

LeBron James has been sidelined for nearly a month with a foot injury, and there is reportedly growing optimism that he could return before the end of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday announced that James has resumed on-court activities on a “gradual basketball movement progression.” No specific timeline was given for when he might return.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron is hoping to play in the final few games of the regular season.

There’s an increasing optimism that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return to play “a few” games in the final week of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. James has been out since suffering a right foot tendon injury on February 26. https://t.co/3lYNX6MA2Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2023

The Lakers entered Thursday clinging to the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which is the final postseason spot. They have just a half-game lead over both the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans following their win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

James has not played since he suffered a foot injury on Feb. 26. Lakers coach Darvin Ham recently offered an optimistic update about LeBron, but the team has not placed a timeline on the 38-year-old’s recovery. The Lakers need LeBron back on the court as quickly as possibly as they fight for a playoff spot.