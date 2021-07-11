Here is why everyone thinks Suns will lose Game 3 of NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns have taken a comfortable 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, but many people are convinced they will lose Game 3 on Sunday night. Part of that has to do with the difficulty of winning three straight games in a playoff series. Of course, there is also the fact that Scott Foster is officiating.

Foster and Chris Paul have a long history together. The veteran referee will be the crew chief for Game 3, which could be a very bad sign for the Suns. Simply put, it has been downright impossible for one of Paul’s teams to win a playoff game in recent years when Foster is officiating. Paul’s teams have lost 11 consecutive postseason games when Foster is one of the referees.

Twitter had some fun with the fact that Foster is officiating on Sunday night.

The Suns lost to the Lakers earlier in the postseason when Foster was officiating. Paul made sure to point that out after the game even though he wasn’t asked about it.

CP3 had an issue with Foster in the postseason last year as well. Foster also had a long negative history with the Houston Rockets when Paul was there.

It should be noted that Foster has also worked in Paul’s favor before, but it seems like that hasn’t happened for a while. Will the 11-game losing streak come to an end on Sunday night? We wouldn’t bet on it.