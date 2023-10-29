Wizards’ Corey Kispert caught making gross move during career-night

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert had a Saturday night filled with highlights and one pretty gross lowlight.

The Wizards beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-106 for their first win of the season at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Kispert played a big part in the win. He tallied 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 5 threes in just the first half. The points and field goals were both career highs for Kispert in a single half.

Corey Kispert came off the bench SIZZLING in the first half 🔥 22 PTS

8/12 FG

5/8 3PT MEM/WAS: https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs pic.twitter.com/gsqEuttcR6 — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2023

The Wizards wing understandably got some added attention from the Monumental Sports Network broadcast. Unfortunately, they flashed the camera on him at the wrong time late in the second quarter. The third-year player was caught picking his nose and then seemingly biting at whatever he had just picked.

Corey Kispert just ate his booger live pic.twitter.com/WnNsj8dyi6 — Ringo (@SheLuvRingo) October 29, 2023

Perhaps the hygiene gods cursed Kispert for the rest of the game after his gross move. The Gonzaga alum failed to score in the second half and only took two shot attempts in the final two quarters.

Kispert may have made a disgusting misstep on live television, but his Wizards teammate Jordan Poole still arguably had the more embarrassing gaffe of the game.