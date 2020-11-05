Wizards not willing to trade Bradley Beal for top-two pick?

Bradley Beal is a player teams have been watching for quite some time in case the Washington Wizards make him available, but there is still no indication that has happened.

The Wizards have shown no desire to trade Beal and likely would only do so if he wants out, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports. That has not deterred rival teams from inquiring about Beal, however, and some of them may be looking to acquire a top-10 pick to offer Washington in a potential deal.

That still may not interest the Wizards. Lowe adds that they do not even want to trade Beal for the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in the draft, which are currently held by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

Beal is under contract with Washington through the 2021-22 season. The Wizards have said all along that their goal is to sign the two-time All-Star to an extension, not trade him. Of course, NBA stars force trades all the time, so there wouldn’t be a whole lot Washington could do if Beal decided he wants out.

We know of at least one top team that has expressed interest in trading for Beal. If the Wizards do decide to make him available, there will be no shortage of suitors.