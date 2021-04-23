 Skip to main content
Wizards rookie Deni Avdija to miss 12 weeks with leg injury

April 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Deni Avdija

The Washington Wizards on Thursday shared news on Deni Avdija’s injury timetable.

The rookie is expected to miss 12 due to a right fibular hairline fracture. He will not need surgery.

Avdija got injured in Wednesday’s win over the Warriors. His lower right leg got bent awkwardly when he landed after a shot attempt.

Avdija had six points and three rebounds before exiting on Wednesday. The No. 9 overall pick was averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season.

