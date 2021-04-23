Wizards rookie Deni Avdija to miss 12 weeks with leg injury

The Washington Wizards on Thursday shared news on Deni Avdija’s injury timetable.

The rookie is expected to miss 12 due to a right fibular hairline fracture. He will not need surgery.

The Wizards say Israeli rookie Deni Avdija will be sidelined 12 weeks — but will not need surgery — after being diagnosed with a right fibular hairline fracture following MRI testing conducted earlier today. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 23, 2021

Avdija got injured in Wednesday’s win over the Warriors. His lower right leg got bent awkwardly when he landed after a shot attempt.

Deni Avdija has been taken out of the game after injuring his right leg pic.twitter.com/dhWTIBjql7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2021

Avdija had six points and three rebounds before exiting on Wednesday. The No. 9 overall pick was averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season.