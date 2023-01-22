WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week.

Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look.

Grasu, who attended the University of Oregon like Ionescu, was a third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft. Playing the center position, he made four appearances for the Las Vegas Raiders this season (including one start).

As for Ionescu, she is one of the top stars in women’s basketball, going No. 1 overall to the Liberty in 2020 and making both the WNBA All-Star team as well as the All-WNBA Second Team last season. Ionescu also had a highly decorated career at Oregon (during which she became the NCAA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles) and became well-known for her close friendship with the late Kobe Bryant.