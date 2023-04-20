 Skip to main content
Some young Warriors players pouting about their playing time?

April 20, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jordan Poole with his eyes closed

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the national anthem before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the Golden State Warriors aren’t having as good of a time as they had last season, some issues may be coming to the surface.

Speaking this week on “The Odd Couple” podcast, FS1’s Chris Broussard made a big claim about the Warriors’ young players. He said some have been “pouting” about their playing time in the Sacramento Kings series.

“I was talking to somebody earlier who’s ‘in the know’ who said that some of their players are pouting,” Broussard said, per Heavy Sports. “The young boys. [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Donte] DiVincenzo, Jordan Poole … because they’re not getting minutes.”

Broussard obviously doesn’t have the best track record of reputability. But he has passed along some good info before when it comes to the Warriors.

Rotations tend to shorten during the postseason, and the Warriors are no exception. Through the first two games of the series, Poole (18.5 minutes per game), DiVincenzo (16.0), and Kuminga (7.0) have all seen significant cuts to their playing time. Though DiVincenzo is in his first season with Golden State, Kuminga and especially Poole had larger roles during the Warriors’ championship run last season.

All three of those players could potentially see increased minutes during Thursday’s Game 3 thanks to the controversial suspension of Draymond Green. But with the Warriors down 0-2 in the series, internal frustration could be nearing a critical mass here.

