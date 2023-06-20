Report reveals return Bulls would want in Zach LaVine trade

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly open to trading Zach LaVine this offseason, but it does not sound like they have any intention of accepting less than market value for the two-time All-Star.

A report last week claimed the Bulls have been quietly gauging the trade market for LaVine. KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago spoke with multiple sources about what the Bulls might want in return for LaVine. One source speculated that the asking price would be “a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler.” Another said one first-round pick and a “high-end player” might be enough to make Chicago think.

The Washington Wizards on Sunday traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for a package that did not include any first-round picks. The Suns got Beal and Jordan Goodwin in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, 2024 and 2026 pick swaps, and up to six second-round picks.

LaVine has four years remaining on the five-year, $215 million contract he signed with the Bulls. Beal, who at 29 is a year older than LaVine has four years left on his $250 million contract. Beal averaged 23.2 points per game last season compared to LaVine’s 24.8. Teams will likely make the case that the return in a potential deal for LaVine should be similar to that of the Beal trade.

There were whispers last season that LaVine was not happy with his situation in Chicago. It is possible he could put pressure on the Bulls to move him, especially in the wake of the latest rumors.