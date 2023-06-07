Zion Williamson announces exciting personal news

Zion Williamson is already a two-time NBA All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick. Now he is about to be a father as well.

The New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema announced Tuesday that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple shared the exciting news in a video of a recent gender reveal event that they had.

Williamson, who turns 23 next month, has had a very turbulent start to his NBA career. He has appeared in just 114 games over his first four seasons in the league (including only 29 in the last two seasons), mostly due to a litany of lower-body injuries. Most recently, it seemed the Pelicans organization was getting outwardly frustrated with Williamson’s inability to play.

But Williamson is still doing nicely for himself, having landed a five-year, $194 million extension from the Pelicans that runs through 2028 (though with noteworthy de-escalators). Now this wonderful family news is giving Williamson something else to smile about.