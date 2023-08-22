 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 21, 2023

Latest photos of Zion Williamson are going viral

August 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Zion Williamson in a Pelicans jersey

Dec 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some photos of Zion Williamson are circulating and show the New Orleans Pelicans big man looking to be in great shape.

The Pelicans shared some photos via social media on Friday of their players working out.

The NBA Central X account snagged the phtos and shared them, and the post went viral.

Williamson has always been a big and muscular guy, but his arms looked extra ripped in those photos.

Williamson’s weight and general health have been huge concerns throughout his NBA career. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, but he has quite likely weighed more than that during his career. The No. 1 overall in 2019, Williamson has only played in 114 games. He missed the entire 2021-2022 season with a foot injury.

Williamson recently admitted that it’s been difficult for him to maintain a good diet. Perhaps he has finally got himself into a physical condition that will allow him to play a full season.

Article Tags

Zion Williamson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus