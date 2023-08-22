Latest photos of Zion Williamson are going viral

Some photos of Zion Williamson are circulating and show the New Orleans Pelicans big man looking to be in great shape.

The Pelicans shared some photos via social media on Friday of their players working out.

putting in work 🏀 pic.twitter.com/e7Lk6UhLUG — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 18, 2023

The NBA Central X account snagged the phtos and shared them, and the post went viral.

Williamson has always been a big and muscular guy, but his arms looked extra ripped in those photos.

Williamson’s weight and general health have been huge concerns throughout his NBA career. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, but he has quite likely weighed more than that during his career. The No. 1 overall in 2019, Williamson has only played in 114 games. He missed the entire 2021-2022 season with a foot injury.

Williamson recently admitted that it’s been difficult for him to maintain a good diet. Perhaps he has finally got himself into a physical condition that will allow him to play a full season.