Adrien Broner gets inappropriate during post-fight interview

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Adrien Broner got inappropriate during an interview.

Broner beat Bill Hutchinson via unanimous decision in their 10-round fight at Miami on Friday night. The 33-year-old was then interviewed after the fight and was asked if the bout gave him everything he wanted and needed.

“It wasn’t everything .. well, it was everything I wanted, but it’s not everything I needed. Right now I need some p—y,” Broner said.

The uncensored video is below.

Adrien broner post fight interview got me crying 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MXQrfOmT21 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 10, 2023

This was only Broner’s second fight in the last four years. He’s 35-4-1 and had been out of the public eye for so long it was almost hard to remember just how crazy he gets in his interviews like that. Almost.

Broner has been arrested or jailed numerous times throughout his pro career. Between his victory in the ring and comments in his post-fight interview, he seems to be angling to be a topic of conversation again.