Anthony Joshua has threatening message for Jake Paul ahead of fight

Anthony Joshua fired a warning shot toward Jake Paul days before the two face off inside a boxing ring.

Paul let the world know in March that he wanted to fight Joshua. Paul’s wish got closer to reality last month, with a bout between the two being announced for Dec.19 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

Joshua told reporters Tuesday that he has no plans of holding back against Paul, and even dropped a casual threat directed at his opponent.

“You know, I was actually looking at myself today. I’m a very respectful guy, brought up by a good family,” Joshua said.

“But if I can kill you, I will kill you. That’s just how I am. And this is just a job I do, so let’s go.”

"IF I CAN KILL YOU, I'LL KILL YOU"🗣️



It's safe to say that Anthony Joshua is not going to hold back on Jake Paul 😳



📽️ @TheMacLife | #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/711BS5oN7J — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) December 17, 2025

Joshua, who stands at 6’6″, holds a massive height and reach advantage over the 6’1″ Paul and will likely be about 30 pounds heavier when he steps into the ring opposite the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Joshua (28-4) is also widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight fighters in the world.

While Paul has a respectable 12-1 record in his professional boxing career, some of those victories came against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson and retired 5’9″ NBA player Nate Robinson. Many have questioned the legitimacy of Paul’s fights as well, with internet sleuths often pointing out suspected chicanery during Paul’s victories.

With 36-year-old Joshua still in prime boxing form, it’s hard to imagine him taking a dive for any amount of money under the table. The reputational hit he would take from potentially losing to Paul would be a proverbial knockout blow to his credibility as a boxer.