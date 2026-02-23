Boxer stretchered out of ring after collapsing in between rounds

Boxer Joe George Jr. collapsed in the middle of his light heavyweight bout against Atif Oberlton on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

George lost consciousness as he sat in his corner at the end of the first round. He asked for water before he suddenly slumped down and fell onto the mat. The two boxers clashed heads in the first round as Oberlton tried to dodge a high strike from George.

You can see the scene unfold below, including replays of the first-round head collision.

Frightening scenes in Detroit. Light heavyweight Joseph George suffered a head clash in the first round and then collapsed during the break between rounds. 😱



#ShieldsCrewsDezurn2 pic.twitter.com/qH3AMEoDgw — February 23, 2026

George later regained consciousness and shared a brief moment with Oberlton before the former was taken out of the ring in a stretcher.

Here is Houston boxer Joe George Jr leaving the ring after collapsing at the end of his first round match vs. Atif Oberlton in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/cq6gwl7f5H — February 23, 2026

Oberlton (15-0) was declared the winner of the fight via TKO, with George (13-2) no longer able to continue.

“Just like, ‘I got love for you bro.’ It’s cool,” Oberlton said of what he told George, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “I just wanted to make sure he was safe.”

George was taken to a nearby Detroit hospital. Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix confirmed that the Houston native was “in stable condition” and underwent an MRI to determine further issues.