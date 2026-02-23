Larry Brown Sports

Boxer stretchered out of ring after collapsing in between rounds

Boxer Joe George Jr. collapses in his corner

Boxer Joe George Jr. collapsed in the middle of his light heavyweight bout against Atif Oberlton on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

George lost consciousness as he sat in his corner at the end of the first round. He asked for water before he suddenly slumped down and fell onto the mat. The two boxers clashed heads in the first round as Oberlton tried to dodge a high strike from George.

You can see the scene unfold below, including replays of the first-round head collision.

George later regained consciousness and shared a brief moment with Oberlton before the former was taken out of the ring in a stretcher.

Oberlton (15-0) was declared the winner of the fight via TKO, with George (13-2) no longer able to continue.

“Just like, ‘I got love for you bro.’ It’s cool,” Oberlton said of what he told George, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “I just wanted to make sure he was safe.”

George was taken to a nearby Detroit hospital. Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix confirmed that the Houston native was “in stable condition” and underwent an MRI to determine further issues.

