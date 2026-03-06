Active NFL players accept Logan Paul’s $1 million fight offer

Logan Paul, the YouTube star turned WWE wrestler and boxer, has thrown down a gauntlet to NFL players by offering $1 million to any current player who can beat him in a boxing match.

On his Impaulsive podcast, Paul boldly claimed no football player could defeat him, invoking “on God” while naming stars like Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, and Sam Darnold.

“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match, that is on God,” Paul said, via TMZ. “I would throttle Myles Garrett. … Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Sam Darnold, doesn’t matter. A million dollars, you come to the gym, you put up boxing gloves, we see how it goes. There’s levels to this.”

The challenge stems from his ongoing rivalry with Brady, amplified by debates over athleticism in the NFL versus WWE, and a recent flag football event.

Several active players responded positively, including Dion Dawkins, Tae Crowder, Brock Hoffman, and Kingsley Suamataia, expressing willingness to step into the ring.

This will be the easiest $3M of my life pic.twitter.com/LwpwHLUPex — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 5, 2026

Paul, who has boxing experience including an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and bouts against KSI, dismissed some responses, particularly from retired players like Le’Veon Bell, citing their lack of current NFL status or draw power.

As of now, no fight has been scheduled, but the buzz highlights Paul’s confidence (ego?) crossing sports lines.