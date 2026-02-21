Floyd Mayweather Jr. to unretire, resume boxing career

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated boxing legend with a perfect 50-0 professional record, announced on Friday that he is ending his retirement to resume competitive prizefighting. The decision comes just days before his 49th birthday and follows a string of high-profile exhibition bouts since his last official fight in 2017.

Mayweather’s return to the professional ranks will begin after his upcoming exhibition match against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, slated for spring 2026—potentially as early as April 25 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, though details remain unconfirmed.

The Tyson bout, promoted by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, is expected to draw massive global attention.

Under an exclusive promotional agreement with CSI Sports/Fight Sports, Mayweather plans his first professional fight since defeating Conor McGregor via 10th-round TKO in August 2017 for this summer against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather told ESPN in a statement. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards—no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event—then my events. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.”

The 15-time world champion across five weight classes has remained active in exhibition bouts against opponents like Logan Paul, Mikuru Asakura, and John Gotti III.

Promoters Richard and Craig Miele of CSI Sports hailed the move, noting Mayweather’s ability to “dominate boxing with the biggest audience and highest gross events of all time.”

The announcement fuels speculation about potential blockbuster matchups, including a long-teased rematch with Manny Pacquiao, whose recent activity has kept the rivalry alive.