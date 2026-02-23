Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao set for a rematch

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are trying to show us that it’s never too late to fight — not even 16 years after when they should have originally.

Pacquiao and Mayweather are planning to fight against each other in a boxing rematch in September, according to Mike Coppinger. The fight promoters reportedly are looking at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev., as the possible venue for the fight.

🚨 TIME TO RUN IT BACK 🚨



‼️ A Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao rematch is being planned for September, with The Sphere in Las Vegas being looked at as a possible venue, sources tell @MikeCoppinger.



Both are slated to compete in exhibitions this Spring prior to meeting in… pic.twitter.com/xYf0LDAHlU — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) February 23, 2026

The Sphere hosted UFC 306 in September, 2024, but has never hosted a boxing event before. This would be a grand stage for two of the biggest names in boxing — or at least, who used to be the biggest names in boxing.

There was constant talk around the 2009-2011 years about a potential fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao. Around those years, the two were regarded as the best boxers in their weight classes, as well as the biggest draws. The fight between them did not materialize until May 2015, at which point the two were in their upper-30s. Mayweather won that fight via unanimous decision, and Pacquiao has since said that he was dealing with a shoulder injury during the fight.

Both men are set to box in exhibition events this spring, which would be a natural lead-up to their planned September fight.

With Pacquiao at age 47 and Mayweather age 48, do fans care about these two getting in the ring again?