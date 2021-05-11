Billy Joe Saunders shares update on his health following surgery

Billy Joe Saunders on Monday provided an update on his health condition.

Saunders lost to Canelo Alvarez in their fight on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alvarez nailed Saunders with a huge punch that broke the 31-year-old’s face in four places. Saunders’ corner stopped the fight after the eighth round to protect their fighter’s health.

Saunders said in a message on Facebook that he will continue his career.

“Thanks everyone for msg (sic – messages) . Broken eye socket and broken cheek bone in 3 places operation yesterday all went well . you win some and lose some didn’t feel out my League but got caught with a good shot and couldn’t see and Ben got the Conner (sic – corner) to pull it . Thank you all who watched I’ll be back god bless you all.”

Saunders will likely need quite a bit of recovery time, but this may not be the end for him. He was 30-0 in his career prior to the loss to Alvarez. Fighting Canelo also boosted his public profile a bit too, meaning he will have some more fame and fan interest for his next fight.