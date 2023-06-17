Butterbean wants to come out of retirement to knock out Jake Paul

Eric Esch, better known as “Butterbean,” last fought in 2013 when he fell to Kirk Lawton via TKO in the second round. Shortly after the fight, he announced his retirement and stepped away from the ring with a professional boxing record of 77-10-4.

During his time, the 378-pound Butterbean was an international sensation. He packed a brutal punch and never shied away from any opponent. 57 of his 77 victories came via knockout.

Now, at the age of 56 and after 10 years on the shelf, Butterbean is ready to come out of retirement for one final fight. In an Instagram post earlier this week, he challenged Jake Paul, the “Problem Child,” to a match.

“I’m going to fight one last fight,” Butterbean said, via the Daily Star. “It’s gonna be one year from now.

“Jake Paul, if you’re ready, I’m here for you, my friend. Let’s get it on, me and you, Jake Paul.”

For Butterbean, it’s actually the second time he’s called out Jake Paul specifically. He told The Sun last year he would come out of retirement for a match with Paul or the greatest of all-time, Mike Tyson.

“I’m not a typical boxer, I go out there to fight, I want to knock somebody out, Jake Paul or Mike Tyson,” he said at the time. “Jake Paul runs his mouth too much, he’s never fought nobody, I would love to fight him. He knows about it, I know 100 percent, he knows about me challenging him.”

Paul and his large-purse exhibition matches have helped revitalize the sport of boxing depending on who you ask. Some think of them as a circus but the big-time ratings have proven that fans are interested in the All-Star dream matchups.

The 26-year-old Paul, a former Disney star, has compiled a professional boxing record of 6-1. He lost to Tommy Fury via split decision back in February and is slated to fight Nate Diaz in August. He has yet to respond to Butterbean’s challenge.