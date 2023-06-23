Canelo Alvarez set to fight big opponent in September

Canelo Alvarez’s next fight will be no cakewalk.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN reports this week that the boxing superstar Alvarez has signed a deal to fight Jermall Charlo in September. The bout, which will be for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight championship, is expected to take place on Sept. 16, which is Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Coppinger adds that the Alvarez-Charlo fight is the first of a three-fight deal that Alvarez has agreed to with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). Alvarez had been promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport, a rival of PBC, during his previous three bouts.

The 32-year-old Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) should have his hands full with the 33-year-old Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs). The reigning WBC middleweight titleholder, Charlo is four inches taller than Alvarez and holds a 3.5-inch reach advantage. Though Charlo has not fought since 2021 (and will be moving up in weight to fight Alvarez), he is a powerful puncher with athleticism who should be a really tough challenge for Alvarez.

Charlo’s twin brother Jermell is a champion boxer as well (in the light middleweight division) and a real showman in his own right. Jermall might be the better overall fighter however and is sure to put on a real show in September against the face of the sport in Alvarez.