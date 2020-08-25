Dana White takes ‘cocaine’ shot at Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya recently announced that he is coming out of retirement, and Dana White believes there’s a very specific reason the 47-year-old wants to fight again.

White, who has long had beef with De La Hoya, was asked on Saturday night about De La Hoya’s big announcement. The UFC president mocked De La Hoya by saying “cocaine isn’t cheap.”

De La Hoya has had well-publicized issues with drug and alcohol addiction, which is likely what White was referring to. It’s also well known that the two do not get along.

White and De La Hoya clashed a few years back over conflicting business interests. De La Hoya, who has been promoting fights since he retired, took issue with the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. and said it was disrespecting the sport of boxing. That led to White taking shots at De La Hoya over his addiction problems. The bad blood apparently still lingers.