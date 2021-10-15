Deontay Wilder finally makes it right with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the third fight between the two heavyweights last Saturday, and it took Wilder nearly a week to finally congratulate his rival. Despite the delay, it appears the gesture was appreciated.

Fury went over to Wilder after knocking him out in the 11th round to credit him for being such a tough opponent. Wilder disrespected Fury by repeatedly telling him he has “no love” for him.

D’eontay Wilder tells Tyson Fury that he won’t respect him.

The old guy Tyson is talking to at the end is Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel. pic.twitter.com/thr0YeWJiy — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) October 14, 2021

Fury made it clear in his postfight interview that he wasn’t pleased about the way Wilder acted. But on Thursday, Wilder finally congratulated Fury in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Last but not least I would like to congratulate (Wilder) for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever,” Wilder wrote.

Fury had a great response:

The greatest trilogy of all time. https://t.co/iTWfgU6BfE — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 14, 2021

The third fight of the Fury-Wilder trilogy featured multiple knockdowns and left most fans satisfied. Fury proved he is the best heavyweight fighter in the world, and he had a message for his doubters after the win.