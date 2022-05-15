Evander Holyfield’s son suffers bad knockout loss

Evander Holyfield’s son Evan had not experienced a loss entering his Saturday night fight against Jurmain McDonald. There are few people who thought that would change, but the 24-year-old was humbled in a big way.

Holyfield and McDonald fought on the undercard of the TrillerVerz 5 event in Los Angeles. Holyfield was as much as a -10000 favorite at some sportsbooks, but he was knocked out by a vicious right hook from McDonald in the second round.

Holyfield gave McDonald a shoutout after the match.

Blessed to be in good health, and that was good shot no cap! Hope I didn’t disappoint too many folk, but I promise I’ll make up for it. Definitely still have my sights on being world champion! — Evan Holyfield (@ChiefHoly) May 15, 2022

As Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports pointed out, McDonald’s nickname is “The Electrician.” Why? Because he is an electrician by trade. He entered the fight against Holyfield with a 6-5 career record.

McDonald may never be able to support himself with a full-time boxing career, but he can always say he knocked out Evander Holyfield’s previously undefeated son. That is quite the resume-booster.