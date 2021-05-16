Floyd Mayweather files $120 million lawsuit over Logan Paul Dubai fight

Floyd Mayweather’s company has filed a lawsuit against a company alleging breach of contract for failing to come through on promises to host the boxer’s fight with Logan Paul in Dubai.

TMZ Sports reported on Friday that Mayweather Promotions filed a suit seeking at least $122 million in damages from a company called PAC Entertainment Worldwide. PAC allegedly approached Mayweather’s company and said they had connections in Dubai, where they would be able to host Mayweather’s fight with Logan Paul.

PAC said they would be able to deliver guaranteed amounts of money to each fighter and profits of over $100 million for the fight promoters. Mayweather’s company signed an agreement that called for them to be paid a total of $110 million. The first payment of $30 million was due in March but never came.

Mayweather promotions ended up setting up the fight with Paul in Miami instead. They are now suing PAC for damages.

Mayweather and Paul are set to fight in an exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 6. Mayweather and Jake Paul got into it at a media event during the week.