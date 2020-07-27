Floyd Mayweather Jr: Manny Pacquiao fights because he has to

Floyd Mayweather Jr. believes he knows why Manny Pacquiao continues to fight.

Mayweather is 43 and has only fought once since Sept. 2015. That fight came against Conor McGregor, who is an champion MMA fighter and had never previously had a pro boxing fight.

By contrast, Pacquiao is 41 and has fought six times since facing Mayweather in 2015.

So why does Pac-Man continue to fight? Mayweather says “money” is the reason.

“Pacquiao fight because he have to. Once again, I fight if I want to, so there’s a difference,” Mayweather said in an interview posted by Fight Hype on YouTube.

Mayweather says he has gotten so big that it’s only worth it to him to fight if it’s against someone with a whole country behind them, like McGregor with Ireland, or even Pacquiao with the Philippines. Still, Mayweather says he is a businessman now and prioritizes his health over everything; it’s just not worth it for him to box.

Pacquiao has long had a massive entourage and been extremely generous with his money, which could explain why he continues to fight. The senator has some more pressing matters to focus on for the time being though.