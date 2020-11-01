Floyd Mayweather Jr. confirms he will be grandfather soon

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is going to be a grandfather.

Mayweather, 43, confirmed on “Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored” this week that his 20-year-old daughter Iyanna is pregnant. The father is rapper NBA Youngboy, whom Iyanna has been dating. Mayweather said he and Iyanna’s mother, Melissia Rene Brim, “always want the best” for their daughter and are happy for her.

“What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half,” Mayweather said, via Jessica Bennett of Page Six.

It’s not entirely clear what type of relationship Mayweather has with NBA Youngboy, but the rapper once referred to the undefeated boxer as Iyanna’s “b–ch a– daddy.” Floyd was asked about that and said it “has to do with your upbringing.”

“What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home,” Mayweather said. “And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world … As far as NBA, I look at NBA Youngboy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him.”

Iyanna was arrested for felony aggravated assault earlier this year after getting into a fight with another woman at NBA Youngboy’s home. She allegedly stabbed the woman.

The child will be Iyanna’s first. NBA Youngboy has five other children.