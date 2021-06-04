The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight will be missing 1 big thing

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul will be fighting in an exhibition match on Sunday, June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mayweather is retired as a pro boxer and only agrees to do events where he knows he will make a lot of money for very little risk to his physical health. That is how you know he feels confident about the bout with Paul.

And while the fight already has had plenty of hype and shenanigans, it is missing one big thing. There won’t even be judges! There will not be a declared winner or loser!

The fight will be eight three-minute rounds. The fighters will use 12-ounce gloves and no headgear.

Knockouts will be allowed, and Mayweather hinted that someone might get KOd.

“I’m happy that we are able to go out and that someone can get knocked out. When someone can get knocked out, it’s a winner,” Mayweather said.

Paul also hinted at a knockout finish.

“I think I have to knock him out. Someone’s getting knocked out. Someone’s gonna quit,” he said.

So, this fight is not scripted, but both fighters are hinting at the way things will end. A knockout would likely be highly satisfying to the paying audience.