Gervonta Davis sentenced in hit-and-run case

Gervonta Davis was sentenced on Friday for his hit-and-run incident that took place in November 2020.

Davis ran a red light while driving his Lamborghini in Baltimore on Nov. 5, 2020 and struck another vehicle, causing a multi-car collision. The undefeated boxer and a passenger fled the scene before authorities arrived. In March 2021, Davis was indicted on 14 counts related to the hit-and-run. In February, he pleaded guilty to four counts related to the matter.

At his sentencing on Friday, Davis was able to avoid jail time. Instead, his punishment includes 90 days of home detention, three years of probation and 200 hours of community service. He will serve his home detention at the Baltimore home of his longtime trainer.

Davis also has a hearing scheduled in Florida later this month for his domestic violence case. Davis was arrested by Parkland police on Dec. 27, 2022 on suspicion of domestic violence. He allegedly struck the mother of the younger of his two daughters, but she later recanted her story.

Davis is 29-0 with 27 knockouts following his big win over Ryan Garcia in late April. The Baltimore native has held titles in three different weight classes.