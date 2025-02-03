Heavyweight boxer loses after tackling opponent into table

A boxing match between two heavyweight fighters on Sunday looked like something straight out of a WWE script.

Brandon Moore (17-1) won over Skylar Lacy (8-1-2) in the co-main event of the Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins card at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. Moore’s win was anything but conventional.

Both fighters came in with non-traditional boxing backgrounds, and it showed. The fight felt disjointed as the two clinched several times throughout the bout, with Lacy getting penalized a total of three points for different instances of holding.

One of the clinches even resulted in a cameraman getting taken out.

The outlandishness reached a crescendo in the first minute of the 8th round as Lacy tackled Moore through the ropes and into the announcers’ table.

When Boxing meets WWE Boxer Skylar Lacy just speared his opponent Brandon Moore through the announce table WWE style and the ref started counting only to have Moore make it back into the ring in time and be declared the winner 😭 #ShieldsPerkins pic.twitter.com/oWfzKt7rF4 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) February 3, 2025

The referee started counting as he waited for the fighters to get back in the ring. His count got to 15 when he realized that Moore was trying to stand up but had Lacy lying on top of him.

Moore was declared the winner via an eight-round disqualification. The loss was the first of Lacy’s career.

Lacy may have drawn some inspiration from Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble.