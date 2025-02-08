Jake Paul rips Canelo Alvarez in lengthy social media post

Jake Paul went off on Canelo Alvarez via social media on Friday after being left behind.

A report on Thursday had said that Paul would be fighting Alvarez in Las Vegas in May for a bout that would be streamed on Netflix. However, later that same day, an updated report said that Alvarez had signed a 4-fight deal with Riyadh Season, which is a Saudi Arabian entertainment and sports venture.

In a post on X, Paul chastised Canelo for signing with the Saudis.

“Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s (sic) not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP.

@MostVpromotions,” Paul wrote.

Although a fight between a genuine boxing star in Alvarez and a social media star in Paul likely would have been lopsided, it probably would have generated huge viewership numbers. Alas, Alvarez is a real boxer, interested in real boxing fights against true boxers, like Bud Crawford. Maybe a fight between Alvarez and Paul will happen … when Alvarez is done making real fights and just looking for big money.