Jon Jones says he is open to fighting Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has been hinting around that he wants to make a boxing comeback, and the former heavyweight champion appears to have an official challenge from Jon Jones.

Jones has recently been at odds with the UFC and president Dana White over his and other fighters’ pay scales. Jones recently wanted to move up to the heavyweight division to fight Francis Ngannou, but he said UFC would not give him an increase in pay to take a more risky fight. White said Jones was looking for “Deontay Wilder money,” which is a reference to the boxer making more than $20 million for his fights. Jones fired back by saying he was not looking for that much but that UFC fighters have always been underpaid relative to the money pay-per-views generate.

Fast-forward to Friday night, when Tyson spoke with Charlie Mack about how UFC fighters will never make as much as top boxers despite UFC having higher ratings and more viewership. Tyson said Jones would have to fight him if the lightweight champ wants to make “super-money,” and Iron Mike did not seem like he was joking.

Mike Tyson gives his thoughts on current UFC pay disputes in comparison to boxing… [ Charlie Mack] pic.twitter.com/VRk4nIfQyR — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 20, 2020

Jones is open to it, or so he says. The 32-year-old took to social media on Saturday to tell Tyson he is “listening.” Jones said he’s willing to fight Tyson in the boxing ring if Tyson will give him a “real fight in the octagon afterwords.” One follower suggested Jones give Dominick Reyes a rematch, but Jones replied that he wants real money and has been “beating no names for years.”

Jon Jones vs. Mike Tyson? It’s highly unlikely, but the UFC lightweight champ says he is open to it… pic.twitter.com/8MsKS1YK0x — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) June 21, 2020

Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match, so we know better than to rule anything out when hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line. A fight between Tyson and Jones would draw the same — if not more — attention.

While Tyson is 20 years older than Jones at age 53, he recently shared some terrifying workout videos that show he can still drop the hammer. Make it happen, Dana.