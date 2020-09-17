Logan Paul approaches Floyd Mayweather Jr. about exhibition fight

Logan Paul has been looking for a boxing opponent since his rematch against fellow YouTuber KSI last year, and he is aiming as high as possible.

Paul’s representatives have approached Floyd Mayweather Jr. about a potential fight this year, according to a report from TMZ. Paul’s second fight against KSI was a sanctioned professional bout, but he is reportedly looking for an exhibition against Mayweather.

Paul’s professional fight against KSI consisted of three six-minute rounds. It went the distance, with KSI winning by split decision. Paul has since tried to organize some other high-profile fights, including one against Antonio Brown. That appeared to have some legs but never happened in part because of all of Brown’s legal issues.

Mayweather has not fought since his bout against Conor McGregor back in 2017, though he has indicated he will come out of retirement at some point. That could just be his way of keeping his name in the headlines.

Paul gained popularity as a YouTube sensation and has been involved in a number of controversies. It seems unlikely that he and Mayweather will actually fight, though the exhibition would be a significant draw.