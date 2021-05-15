Mikey Garcia says he has been in talks with Manny Pacquiao for three months

Boxing fans have been waiting for Manny Pacquiao’s next fight, and his prospective opponent has been too.

Mikey Garcia is most often mentioned as Pacquiao’s potential opponent. Garcia says that he has been in talks with Pacquiao about a fight for the last three months.

“We’ve been in talks for almost three months,” Garcia said in a YouTube video by KO Artist Sports last week.

Garcia also said he and Pacquiao had a fight set up until the pandemic threw off their plans.

In February, Pac-Man shared that he was training for a next fight. But it’s three months later now and no fight has been announced. The potential fight with Terence Crawford also fell through.

One of the issues, according to Garcia, is it’s difficult to nail down who’s in charge of Pacquiao’s arrangements.

Garcia told World Boxing News’ Dan Rafael about the difficulties.

“There’s a lot of people regarding Manny Pacquiao. Everybody around him is a manager. Everybody around him is the one adviser you gotta talk to,” Garcia exclusively told World Boxing News. “And so sometimes I get one guy telling me this is a done deal, we’re ready to go. And then someone else says, ‘no, no, no, we need something else.’

Pacquiao, 42, has not fought since July 2019. He has said that he is planning to make a retirement announcement in connection with his next fight.