Oscar De La Hoya furious over boxing’s poor ratings, wants Canelo to fight

Oscar De La Hoya is furious over boxing’s poor ratings on TV.

De La Hoya tweeted his frustration on Wednesday over the state of the sport.

“If anyone doubted how badly boxing needs Canelo – the sport’s biggest star – back in the ring, look no further than the terrible ratings from boxing on network TV the last few weeks,” De La Hoya tweeted.

“It’s a f–king embarrassment that sports-starved fans are flocking to baseball and the UFC, & largely ignoring the greatest sport in the world. I have been working tirelessly day and night with our partners at DAZN to get a Canelo fight done ASAP and get our sport back on track,” he tweeted (edited by LBS for profanity).

De La Hoya began Golden Boy Promotions in 2002. He was known for taking on the toughest fights during his career and ducking nobody, which helped him cement his popularity.

Canelo Alvarez has been his biggest star client. Golden Boy helped Alvarez sign an 11-year, $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018. De La Hoya and Alvarez have since had issues, but Oscar still wants Canelo to take on some intriguing fights. DAZN holds approval over what fights Alvarez takes on and negotiates them with Golden Boy. Alvarez was set to fight in May but that was canceled due to COVID-19. He could face Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith in November.